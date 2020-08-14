JSE to open to mixed Asian markets on Friday
Markets are awaiting more developments regarding a US fiscal stimulus package as talks in Congress stall
14 August 2020 - 07:51
The JSE faces mixed Asian markets on Friday morning as weak Chinese data and concerns about delayed US stimulus talks weighed on sentiment.
China’s retail sales fell in July reflecting the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on consumers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now