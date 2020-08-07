Markets Rand weakens as US-China relations deteriorate The rand has lost 4% for the week so far BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Friday, in line with its emerging-market peers as US and China relations continue to deteriorate.

US President Donald Trump signed orders prohibiting residents from doing business with the Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat apps starting 45 days from now, citing the risk of leaving Americans’ personal data exposed.