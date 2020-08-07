Markets JSE may snap four-day winning run amid US-China tech battle The all share and top 40 were down 0.94% and 1.15%, respectively BL PREMIUM

The JSE looked set to snap its four day winning streak on Friday amid escalating tension between the US and China as the US zones in on Chinese tech giants.

Global equities were in the red on Friday after US President Donald Trump’s executive order to ban US companies from working with Chinese tech giants WeChat owner Tencent; and ByteDance, which owns TikTok.