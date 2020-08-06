JSE strengthens ahead of US Covid-19 relief package decision
Hopes for another huge stimulus package in the US are keeping the stock market rally alive, one analyst says
06 August 2020 - 12:11
The JSE was firmer on Thursday, with its global peers mixed as sentiment was lifted by the continuing discussions in the US regarding Covid-19 relief.
The US discussions on virus relief will soon be completed as the White House and Democrats both made concessions, even though they remain far apart on some key issues. US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin says the plan is for negotiators to agree by the end of the week.
