Markets

JSE to open to mostly firmer Asian markets on Thursday

Markets are reacting to a dovish message from the US Federal Reserve overnight

30 July 2020 - 07:31 karl gernetzky
Picture: JSE
Picture: JSE

The JSE faces mixed, but mostly firmer, Asian markets on Thursday morning, with equities given a boost after the US Federal Reserve’s message overnight.

The Fed did what it needed to — held rates steady and reiterated that any wobbles in growth and bond yields would be met with a wall of money, said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note. “Importantly, they also reassured markets that they would alleviate any shortages of offshore US dollars if necessary,” Halley said.

In morning trade, the Hang Seng was up 1% while the Shanghai Composite was flat. Tencent, which influences the direction of Naspers, had risen 0.92%.

Gold was down 0.47% to $1,961.41/oz while platinum was up 0.56% to $927.14. Brent crude was flat at $43.69 a barrel.

The rand was 0.27% weaker at R16.58/$.

Global focus is on US stimulus talks, as well as corporate earnings from tech giants later.

Locally, ArcelorMittal SA is due to release its interim results to end-June later. The group warned on Wednesday that its loss had widened significantly.

Paper manufacturer Sappi is also due to update the market on its third quarter to end-June.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Market data — July 29 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
11 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Gains by Sasol and banks boost the JSE

Standard Bank led gains in its sector, up the most in three weeks, despite announcing that its interim profits in the six months to end-June could ...
Markets
14 hours ago

JSE firms ahead of US Fed’s decision

The team around the Fed Chair Jerome Powell is likely to acknowledge the deteriorating situation and pave the way for further measures
Markets
20 hours ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Gains by Sasol and banks boost the ...
Markets
2.
PSG Asset Management sees buying opportunity in ...
Markets
3.
JSE firms ahead of US Fed’s decision
Markets
4.
Market data — July 29 2020
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock picks — BAT and JPMorgan
Markets

Related Articles

Oil price gains due to stock drops capped by Covid-19 surge

Markets

Rand firms as investors await US Fed decision

Markets

Global investors cautious as Covid-19 cases grow

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.