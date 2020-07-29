Rand firms as investors await US Fed decision
Consumer inflation rose to 2.2% year on year in June, data from data Stats SA showed
29 July 2020 - 12:04
The rand was stronger on Wednesday, firming alongside emerging-market peers as markets await the US central bank's monetary policy decision.
Locally, investors are mulling the latest inflation figures.
