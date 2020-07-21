Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as EU stimulus leads to risk-on moves The all share and top 40 rose 0.28% and 0.32%, respectively, with all major indices up on the day BL PREMIUM

The JSE had its third day of gains on Tuesday as progress in creating a Covid-19 vaccine and the EU’s stimulus deal boosted appetite for riskier assets.

Markets rallied following reports that an experimental vaccine trial by Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca induced an immune response. Data showed that a vaccine trial by German BioNTech and US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer also showed positive results and that it is safe for humans.