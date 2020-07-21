MARKET WRAP: JSE gains as EU stimulus leads to risk-on moves
The all share and top 40 rose 0.28% and 0.32%, respectively, with all major indices up on the day
21 July 2020 - 18:11
The JSE had its third day of gains on Tuesday as progress in creating a Covid-19 vaccine and the EU’s stimulus deal boosted appetite for riskier assets.
Markets rallied following reports that an experimental vaccine trial by Oxford University and British-Swedish pharmaceutical group AstraZeneca induced an immune response. Data showed that a vaccine trial by German BioNTech and US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer also showed positive results and that it is safe for humans.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now