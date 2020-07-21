Markets Rand firmer on EU stimulus outcome and positive vaccine news Leaders of 27 EU countries reached a unanimous agreement on €750bn in coronavirus recovery funds BL PREMIUM

The rand was firmer on Tuesday as investor risk appetite was boosted by the outcome of the EU leaders summit and positive Covid-19 vaccine news.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced positive results from their vaccine trial in Germany, which added to the promising results reported earlier this month, giving hope that a vaccine might be available soon.