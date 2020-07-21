Markets JSE gains as vaccine hopes and EU stimulus plan lift global markets EU leaders agreed on a €750bn stimulus plan on Tuesday BL PREMIUM

The JSE strengthened in line with global equities on Tuesday as hope for a Covid-19 vaccine and a stimulus plan by the EU aided risk sentiment.

Global equities rallied after data from an experimental coronavirus vaccine trial by German biotech company BioNTech and US pharmaceutical Pfizer showed positive results and that it was safe for humans.