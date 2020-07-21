JSE gains as vaccine hopes and EU stimulus plan lift global markets
EU leaders agreed on a €750bn stimulus plan on Tuesday
21 July 2020 - 12:06
The JSE strengthened in line with global equities on Tuesday as hope for a Covid-19 vaccine and a stimulus plan by the EU aided risk sentiment.
Global equities rallied after data from an experimental coronavirus vaccine trial by German biotech company BioNTech and US pharmaceutical Pfizer showed positive results and that it was safe for humans.
