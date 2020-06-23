Rand set for third day of gains on good global economic data
The local currency was firmer as global risk appetite improved following positive economic data from the eurozone
23 June 2020 - 12:09
The rand was on track for its third day of gains on Tuesday, supported by hopes for global economic recovery as local investors shift focus to the supplementary budget.
At 11.30am, the rand had firmed 0.26% to R17.2358/$ and 0.31% to R21.4731/£, while it was little changed at R19.4488/€. The euro had strengthened 0.24% to $1.1288.
