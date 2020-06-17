JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday
The local bourse was closed on Tuesday, however, when most global equity markets were higher
17 June 2020 - 07:21
The JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with investors still considering the prospect of a second wave of Covid-19 infections that could derail a global economic recovery.
Beijing has implemented partial restrictions, with investors also watching infection rates in the US, and the potential for further clashes on the border of India and China.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now