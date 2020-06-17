Markets JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday The local bourse was closed on Tuesday, however, when most global equity markets were higher BL PREMIUM

The JSE faces subdued Asian markets on Wednesday morning, with investors still considering the prospect of a second wave of Covid-19 infections that could derail a global economic recovery.

Beijing has implemented partial restrictions, with investors also watching infection rates in the US, and the potential for further clashes on the border of India and China.