Markets JSE falls as fear of a second wave of Covid-19 hit markets A rise in the number of coronavirus cases in China, the US and Japan has sparked fear that Covid-19 could further delay global economic recovery BL PREMIUM

The JSE was lower on Monday morning, dropping alongside its global peers as fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections in some of the world's biggest economies weighed on sentiment.

A rise in the number of coronavirus cases in China, the US and Japan has sparked fear that Covid-19 could further delay global economic recovery. More than 7.9-million cases have been reported worldwide.