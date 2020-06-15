Markets Rand slips amid fears of second wave of Covid-19 infections Beijing has moved to institute a partial lockdown to contain the pandemic BL PREMIUM

The rand was weaker on Monday along with its emerging-market peers, as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections weighed on investor appetite for risky assets.

An outbreak of nearly 100 coronavirus cases in Beijing has raised fears of a resurgence of the pandemic in China. Beijing has moved to institute a partial lockdown to contain the pandemic.