Rand slips amid fears of second wave of Covid-19 infections
Beijing has moved to institute a partial lockdown to contain the pandemic
15 June 2020 - 12:39
The rand was weaker on Monday along with its emerging-market peers, as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections weighed on investor appetite for risky assets.
An outbreak of nearly 100 coronavirus cases in Beijing has raised fears of a resurgence of the pandemic in China. Beijing has moved to institute a partial lockdown to contain the pandemic.
