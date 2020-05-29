MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker ahead of Trump’s China announcement
Trump has said his administration is ‘not happy’ with Beijing, and is expected to announce new US policies regarding China later in the day
29 May 2020 - 18:52
The JSE closed weaker on Friday as markets await US President Donald Trump’s announcement on new US policies towards China.
Trump has said that his administration is “not happy” with Beijing, while Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, said that China will be “held accountable” and that it had made a “huge mistake” in passing the new security law on Hong Kong, though it remains unclear what the ramifications will be.
