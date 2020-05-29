Markets

Gold rises as investors head to safe havens

Spot gold edges up ahead of Trump’s news conference over China’s new Hong Kong law

29 May 2020 - 07:41 Harshith Aranya
Senior refinery technician Vincente Sandoval puts a gold ‘button’ into a furnace to be further refined to form gold doré bars at Newmont Mining’s Carlin gold mine operation near Elko, Nevada, the US. Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING/FILE PHOTO
Senior refinery technician Vincente Sandoval puts a gold ‘button’ into a furnace to be further refined to form gold doré bars at Newmont Mining’s Carlin gold mine operation near Elko, Nevada, the US. Picture: REUTERS/RICK WILKING/FILE PHOTO

Bengaluru — Gold prices ticked up on Friday as the Sino-US rift deepened over further moves by Beijing to impose a security law on Hong Kong, lifting the allure of safe havens amid market uncertainties caused by the pandemic. 

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,719.63/oz at 12.49am GMT and US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,734.60/oz.

Denting sentiment further, China approved a decision to go forward with a national security legislation for Hong Kong, which could erode the city’s freedom and jeopardise its role as a financial hub.

US President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser warned that Hong Kong, which has enjoyed special privileges, may now need to be treated like China when it comes to trade and other financial matters.

Trump, who has vowed a tough US response, will hold a news conference on China on Friday.

US jobless claims dropped for the eight straight time last week, but remained at high levels implying it could take a while for the economy to recover, data showed.

Germany’s economy is likely to shrink by 6.6% this year, the Ifo Institute said, while in a Reuters poll the Indian economy was seen rapidly slowing in the March quarter.

A Reuters poll also showed that 2020 will be the worst year for many world stock markets in nearly a decade.

Asian shares were set to dip in choppy trade.

Governments and central banks globally unleashed huge stimulus programmes to cushion the pandemic fallout.

Palladium was flat at $1,930.67/oz, platinum declined 0.9% to $830.81/oz and silver fell 0.3% to $17.38/oz. 

Reuters

JSE may be under strain from US-China tension on Friday

Markets are watching for a reaction from the White House to Beijing’s new security laws in Hong Kong, with Asian markets lower
Markets
54 minutes ago

Asian markets falter on rising tension in Hong Kong

China warns of ‘double-edged sword’ if US withdraws Hong Kong’s special US status
Markets
56 minutes ago

Market data — May 28 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Markets
9 hours ago

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock picks — JSE and Standard Bank
Markets
2.
Rand weakens as US-China tension hogs sentiment
Markets
3.
JSE could feel pressure from Naspers on Thursday ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock picks MTN and AB InBev
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on plans to reopen the ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold price edges up as US-Sino tensions rise

Markets

Asian shares take a duck as riot police prepare in Hong Kong

Markets

Rand weakens as US-China tension hogs sentiment

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.