Markets JSE weaker ahead of Trump's China policy announcement The all share lost 1.04% and the top 40 1.08% in afternoon trade, while most indices were down apart from gold which gained 1.51%

The JSE was weaker on Friday, along with its global counterparts as the markets await US President Donald Trump’s announcement on new US policies towards China.

Markets retreated after Trump said he’ll announce new US policies regarding China on Friday, saying his administration is “not happy” with Beijing.