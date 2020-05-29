Markets JSE may be under strain from US-China tension on Friday Markets are watching for a reaction from the White House to Beijing’s new security laws in Hong Kong, with Asian markets lower BL PREMIUM

The JSE could take its lead from weaker Asian markets on Friday morning, with all eyes on the White House as Beijing moves to increase its control over Hong Kong.

US President Donald Trump is expected to address the media later on a response to China's increased security laws, which may include new tariffs, with markets also concerned that Beijing will then respond with its own retaliatory measures.