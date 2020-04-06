JSE gains as global mood lifts
Investors comforted by declining new deaths in some countries
06 April 2020 - 10:55
The JSE was stronger on Monday morning in line with most global equities amid hope that the Covid-19 outbreak is slowing.
While the rand hit new record lows on Monday, the JSE gained more than 3% as global investors found comfort in the declining number of new deaths reported by some countries.
