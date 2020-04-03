Markets Rand on track for longest weekly losing streak in 14 years The local currency was down 6.5% for the week, making this its longest losing streak since 2006 BL PREMIUM

The rand reached a historic low on Friday morning and was on track for its seventh week of losses, as the escalating Covid-19 pandemic sees investors flee riskier assets.

The local currency was down 6.5% for the week making this its longest losing streak since 2006. The rand also reached a new low of R18.77/$ during intra-day trade, according to Bloomberg data, as fears that the spread of Covid-19 will intensify weighed on emerging-market currencies. The number of confirmed cases surpassed one-million on Thursday.