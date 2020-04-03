MARKET WRAP: JSE ends lower but records weekly gain on rand hedges and miners
With the rand plumbing record lows, companies that benefit from overseas sales did well this week
03 April 2020 - 20:14
The JSE maintained its weekly gain even after tracking international counterparts lower on Friday, having earlier received a boost from a weaker rand that benefits companies with overseas sales.
The rand’s slump to record lows boosted JSE miners and other rand hedges.
