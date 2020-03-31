Markets

Good demand for government bonds in SA’s first junk-status auction

The bid-to-cover ratio, a proxy for investor demand, was almost twice that of last week’s auction, despite SA’s new junk status rating

31 March 2020 - 12:25 odwa mjo and karl gernetzky
SA’s recent junk status rating has failed to mute demand for the government’s relatively high-yielding bonds.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a proxy for investor demand, for the R2030 rose to 4.45 during the government’s weekly auction on Tuesday, Bloomberg reported, from 1.82 in the previous week.

The auction resulted in an overall bid-to-cover ratio of 4.2, the highest since the weekly auction amount was raised to R4.53bn in August 2019, Bloomberg said.

Government bonds are considered an important indicator of investor sentiment towards a country, representing loans made by an investor to the government.

Bond yields, which move inversely to prices, move in the secondary market partly to reflect investor perceptions of the risk of SA defaulting on its debts.

Moody’s Investors Service downgrade SA to junk status on Friday, but SA bonds remain relatively attractive to investors seeking yield.

The yield on the R2030 government bond was at 11.08% on Tuesday morning, having risen 209 basis points (bps) since the beginning of 2020.

The yield on the comparable 10-year generic US treasuries was at 0.69% on Tuesday, having fallen 123bps so far in 2020. 

With Bloomberg

