SA downgrade sets scene for greater turmoil
Tito Mboweni says that Moody’s action ‘will further add to the prevailing financial market stress’
29 March 2020 - 20:24
SA’s financial markets, hit by dislocations that prompted Reserve Bank intervention, could have a shaky start on Monday after Moody’s Investors Services stripped the country of its last remaining investment-grade rating.
In his initial reaction, finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Friday that Moody’s action “will further add to the prevailing financial market stress”.
