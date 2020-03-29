National SA downgrade sets scene for greater turmoil Tito Mboweni says that Moody’s action ‘will further add to the prevailing financial market stress’ BL PREMIUM

SA’s financial markets, hit by dislocations that prompted Reserve Bank intervention, could have a shaky start on Monday after Moody’s Investors Services stripped the country of its last remaining investment-grade rating.

In his initial reaction, finance minister Tito Mboweni said on Friday that Moody’s action “will further add to the prevailing financial market stress”.