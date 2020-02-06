Market data — February 6 2020

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Former president led the ANC to the high point of its achievement, yet under his watch the ruling party became a ravenous patronage machine
National Institute for Communicable Diseases says two suspected cases in KwaZulu-Natal have tested negative
Judiciary threatened after judge issues a warrant of arrest for former president if he does not appear in court on May 6
The steelmaker says 2019 was its most challenging year since the 2008 global financial crisis
German chancellor’s visit rekindles a political relationship that was ruptured under Cyril Ramaphosa’s predecessor
Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei is on a blacklist of firms considered national security threats
Set-piece showdown between Stormers and Bulls could be a highlight of Newlands match
Even Twitter doesn’t use Twitter, but ensuring its users are actual users means it can sell ads to show them, writes Tim Culpan
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.