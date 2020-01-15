Markets Bond markets not fazed about Moody’s as markets await Bank rates call Analysts back SA’s relatively high yields and low inflation to attract new buyers BL PREMIUM

While the widely anticipated loss of SA’s last investment-grade rating may send shock waves through the R2.5 trillion local sovereign bond market, muted moves in yields and the tentative return of foreign investors signal that much of the bad news is already in the price.

If anything, analysts say SA’s relatively high yields and low inflation may attract new buyers, especially if domestic risks are contained and the government shows progress with pushing through reforms demanded by investors.