Bond markets not fazed about Moody’s as markets await Bank rates call
Analysts back SA’s relatively high yields and low inflation to attract new buyers
15 January 2020 - 19:34
While the widely anticipated loss of SA’s last investment-grade rating may send shock waves through the R2.5 trillion local sovereign bond market, muted moves in yields and the tentative return of foreign investors signal that much of the bad news is already in the price.
If anything, analysts say SA’s relatively high yields and low inflation may attract new buyers, especially if domestic risks are contained and the government shows progress with pushing through reforms demanded by investors.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.