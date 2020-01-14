Companies a wee dram CHRIS GILMOUR: Ongoing ‘Japanification’ of the global bond market threatens inflation-linked instruments The so-called Japanification has gone on for so long now that many investors no longer believe that inflation is coming back any time soon BL PREMIUM

Bond investing isn’t easy these days, with interest rates in many countries low or even negative and previously popular inflation-linked bonds falling out of favour.

Futuregrowth may have an elegant solution in its model portfolio of an optimal mix of cash and nominal and inflation-linked bonds.