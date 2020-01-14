a wee dram
CHRIS GILMOUR: Ongoing ‘Japanification’ of the global bond market threatens inflation-linked instruments
The so-called Japanification has gone on for so long now that many investors no longer believe that inflation is coming back any time soon
14 January 2020 - 17:03
Bond investing isn’t easy these days, with interest rates in many countries low or even negative and previously popular inflation-linked bonds falling out of favour.
Futuregrowth may have an elegant solution in its model portfolio of an optimal mix of cash and nominal and inflation-linked bonds.
