Markets

Rand weaker against pound as Brexit stays in spotlight

Locally, Eskom eased load-shedding fears on Monday saying no power outages were expected on the day

21 October 2019 - 10:43 Odwa Mjo
Picture: PUBLIC DOMAIN IMAGE
Picture: PUBLIC DOMAIN IMAGE

The rand was weaker against the pound on Monday morning as markets awaited more clarity regarding Brexit.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asking to extend the October 31 Brexit deadline after MPs voted against Johnson's proposed Brexit deal on Saturday.

“So far, pound traders are content that a disorderly Brexit will likely be avoided in two weeks. Yet an early general election and maybe another Brexit referendum are on the UK’s political agenda for the coming months,” London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

“Therefore, cable [the pound] could give back its recent gains along with the fading hopes of an imminent Brexit agreement.” 

Locally, Eskom eased load-shedding fears on Monday saying there were no power outages expected on the day and that the probability of load-shedding remained low for the week. The power utility implemented load-shedding to as much as stage 2 last week due to high levels of unplanned breakdowns.

“It will not be a surprise should load-shedding be a continued theme for the rest of the summer. This will place more pressure on the SA economy and we can be sure that the rand will feel some effect should the blackouts continue for an extended period,” TreasuryOne senior currency dealer Andre Botha said.

At 10.05am, the rand had weakened 0.17% to R19.1823/£, 0.15% to R14.7953/$ and 0.11% to R16.5177/€. The euro was flat at $1.1165.

Gold was down 0.15% to $1,488.69/oz while platinum added 0.22% to $892.62. Brent crude was flat at $59.32 a barrel.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

Boris Johnson tries to get a vote on his deal

Tory government plans to put the Brexit deal before MPs, but will speaker John Bercow allow a vote?
World
2 hours ago

Gold price treads water, waiting for impetus

Gold flat as markets eye trade talk cues, Brexit deal
Markets
3 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Oil prices dip on signals of softer economic outlook

Markets

New rules for Hong Kong stocks bolster Asian markets

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.