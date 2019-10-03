Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — AbbVie
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
Craig Pheiffer from Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management chose AbbVie as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m again looking offshore at AbbVie, it’s a $100bn offshore pharmaceutical company ... It’s come off quite sharply and Humira is a big selling point and that’s probably the world’s biggest-selling drug of 2018.”
Or listen to the full audio: