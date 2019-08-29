Market data — August 29 2019

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Under the country’s liberalisation plan, contentious local sourcing requirements must be met as an average for the first five years rather than annually
Gauteng, the economic hub of the country, has the highest number of people living in poverty
Mayor of eThekwini withdraws resignation and complains about how provincial leaders have mistreated her
Now the largest shopping centre in Africa, the node still has plenty of room for further expansion
Farm and factory-gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the PPI, slowed to 4.9% year on year in July
The president is in Japan for the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development, as Japan views SA as a ‘strategic partner in Africa’
The EPA proposal is the latest assault in President Donald Trump’s campaign to weaken Obama-era measures fighting climate change
Brent Janse van Rensburg told players he was leaving, but did not reveal where he was moving to
Auction of unique timepieces raises money for research on neuromuscular diseases
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Price
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.