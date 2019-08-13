Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day

13 August 2019 - 10:42 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx chose cash as her stock pick of the day.

“Cash, locally and offshore.... The Chinese-US meeting is only happening in September — that is quite a long time for a lot of volatility so, right now, stay put.”

Or listen to the full audio:

