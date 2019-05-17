Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Equiniti and Uber
17 May 2019 - 10:07
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Equiniti as his stock pick of the day and Bright Khumalo from Vestact chose Uber.
Combrinck said: “Equiniti London has about a £1bn market cap and is also cheap with an 11 price to earnings ratio. They have 80% of the market and it’s still growing.”
Khumalo said: “I’m hedging myself from the number of Ubers I take everyday. Their food delivery business is fantastic and could be profitable very soon as compared to the rides.”
Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft and Bright Khumalo from Vestact talk to Business Day TV