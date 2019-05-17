WATCH: Stock picks — Equiniti and Uber

Markets

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Equiniti as his stock pick of the day and Bright Khumalo from Vestact chose Uber.

Combrinck said: “Equiniti London has about a £1bn market cap and is also cheap with an 11 price to earnings ratio. They have 80% of the market and it’s still growing.”

Khumalo said: “I’m hedging myself from the number of Ubers I take everyday. Their food delivery business is fantastic and could be profitable very soon as compared to the rides.”

