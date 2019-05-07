Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower with general retailers leading losses

07 May 2019 - 19:01 Odwa Mjo
Picture: 123RF/BACHO12345
Picture: 123RF/BACHO12345

The JSE closed lower on Tuesday with general retailers and industrials incurring the greatest losses. 

The all share fell by 1.14% to 58,043.6 points and the top 40 fell by 1.2%.

General retailers were down 2.55%. Mr Price fell 2.76% to R217, Woolworths 2.55% to R48.42, TFG 3.63% to R189.55, and Massmart 3.99% to R87.50.

Industrials dropped by  1.46%. Bidvest dropped 1.81% to R216.01, Imperial Logistics 1.98% to R62.30, and Barloworld 1.99% to R126.66. 

Financials were down by 0.96%. Sanlam dropped 2.3% to R77.73, Old Mutual 2.33% to R23.47, Discovery 1.43% to R145.39, and Liberty 2.59% to R105.69.

Among gold miners, AngloGold Ashanti climbed 1.89% to R171.21, Sibanye 1.62% to R13.15, and DRD Gold 5.43% to R2.91.

Rebosis Property Fund climbed 6.15% to R1.38 after it said it had renewed nine leases, eight with the department of public works.

MTN rose 0.24% to R103.91 after a court ruling that the telecoms giant had met a deadline to respond to a $2bn tax  demand from Nigeria’s attorney-general, Reuters reported. Separately, Reuters reported that MTN Nigeria has registered to list 20.4-billion ordinary shares at 0.02 naira each with the country’s securities regulator. The company's shares were down by 0.2% to R103.45 by the close. 


Brent crude was at $70.46 a barrel, down 1.45%, as traders said the stalling talks between US-China had an effect on oil prices, according to Reuters.  

The Dow Jones was down 1.34% to 26,084.81 points. Among the European markets the FTSE 100 fell by 1.54%, the CAC 40 1.66% and the DAX 30 by 1.8%. 

The rand remained flat against the dollar by 5.25pm on Tuesday at R14.4437. It was at R18.8448/£ and R16.1558/€

All eyes are set on the national elections on Wednesday as some analysts and investors are hopeful for an ANC victory of more than 60%, which is expected to lift sentiment in the markets. 

“A 57%-plus ANC win could see initial rand strength because, with a round-up-to-60% outcome, the second half of 2019 prospects are improved. A slightly lower 55%-57% range is not alarming, but requires an improved Cabinet on May 27.” economist Gina Schoeman wrote in a note.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za 

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips in risk-off trade as Naspers leads losses

Investors are wary after an increase in US-China trade tension, with the Shanghai Composite experiencing its worst day in over three years
Markets
1 day ago

JSE gives up morning gains ahead of May 8 elections

The all-share index, which was up in morning trade, fell 0.41% by 1.35pm with the top down by 0.43%
Markets
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Price of oil falls on uncertainty about US-China trade talks

Markets

Rand volatility picks up amid uncertainty in US-China trade talks

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.