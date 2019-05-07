Markets

Price of oil falls on uncertainty about US-China trade talks

Oil markets remain tense as the US has tightened sanctions on Iranian oil exports and plans to bulk up its forces in the world's top oil-exporting region

07 May 2019 - 13:05 Noah Browning
An electronic display board shows Crude Oil Urals down. Urals oil is a reference oil brand used as a basis for pricing of the Russian export oil mixture. Picture: 123RF.COM
An electronic display board shows Crude Oil Urals down. Urals oil is a reference oil brand used as a basis for pricing of the Russian export oil mixture. Picture: 123RF.COM

London - Oil prices fell on Tuesday as renewed doubts over US-China trade talks stoked jitters over global growth, but losses were tempered by a US military deployment to the Gulf to deter Iran.

Brent crude oil futures were at $70.84 per barrel at 8.50am GMT, 40 US cents or 0.56% below their last close.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $61.97 per barrel, down 28c or 0.45%.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would raise tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese goods from 10% to 25% by Friday, comments that dragged down Asian and US stock markets.

"The US has been losing, for many years, $600bn-$800bn a year on trade. With China we lose $500bn. Sorry, we're not going to be doing that anymore!" Trump tweeted on Monday.

On the supply side, oil markets remain tense as the US has tightened sanctions on Iranian oil exports and plans to bulk up its forces in the world's top oil-exporting region.

US officials announced on Sunday that the movement of the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber task force towards the Middle East was meant to counter "credible threats", but Tehran dismissed the move as "psychological warfare".

US sanctions have already halved Iranian crude exports over the past year to below one-million barrels per day (bpd), and shipments to customers are expected to drop to as low as 500,000 bpd in May as sanctions tighten.

Washington has also placed sanctions on oil exports from Venezuela, a founding member of oil cartel Opec.

Goldman Sachs said "the recent Brent pullback has taken prices too low in the face of tight fundamentals and growing supply risks, just as refiners come back from extended spring turnarounds".

The US bank said "we therefore expect a near-term Brent rebound", although it added that "beyond the next couple months … all these supply and demand cross-currents will dissipate to bring a balanced global oil market, once new [US] Permian transport capacity is online and core-Opec ramps up".

Bank of America Merrill Lynch said it expected Saudi Arabia "to bring back oil production slowly as Iranian barrels exit the market", adding that it saw Brent having a floor at $70 per barrel in current market conditions.

Reuters

World markets steady after Trump’s trade-tariff threat

US-China talks are to continue this week; the Nikkei falls as markets re-open after 10-day break and Turkey’s lira troubles mount
Markets
1 hour ago

SA assets signal investor angst

Difficult road ahead for Ramaphosa makes many wary
Markets
2 hours ago

JSE opens higher as Asian markets recover

The Shanghai Composite index, which lost 5.6% on Monday, was 0.7% up and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index gained 0.5%
Markets
3 hours ago

Gold rises as ‘tariff man’ Trump ruins traders’ appetite for risk

Metal gains ground as US president’s threats to hike tariffs on Chinese imports re-kindles trade tensions between the two countries
Markets
5 hours ago

Asian shares slightly stronger, but still vulnerable

Equities recover from five-week lows but remain fragile after Donald Trump’s latest threat to raise tariffs on Chinese goods shocked financial markets
Markets
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

Asian shares slightly stronger, but still vulnerable

Markets

Gold rises as ‘tariff man’ Trump ruins traders’ appetite for risk

Markets

JSE opens higher as Asian markets recover

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.