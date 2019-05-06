Markets

Rand volatility picks up amid uncertainty in US-China trade talks

The rand lost ground at the weekend following US President Donald Trump's threat to impose more tariffs on China

06 May 2019 - 15:36 Odwa Mjo
The rand was mixed against major currencies on Monday afternoon, as investors waited for new catalysts from either the US-China trade talks or the general elections.

“With developments at home and external drivers in the form of renewed US-China trade tension seen pulling and tugging at the rand, investors should fasten their seat belts and prepare for a potentially volatile trading week ahead,” FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga said.

At 2.10pm the rand was flat at R14.5162/$ after ending Friday at  R14.35. It was 0.32% weaker at R16.2599/€, but 0.27% firmer at R19.0177/£. The euro was 0.19% firmer at $1.12.

Trump tweeted on Sunday that the US would impose new tariffs on China for $325bn worth of goods, calling into question whether a US-China trade deal would be reached soon, as the market had expected. The threat comes as Chinese delegates plan to travel to Washington this week in the hope of sealing a deal. Chinese officials have confirmed that the talks are expected to take place, although there are signs that there maybe a delay, Bloomberg reported.

Asian Markets kicked off Monday on a bad note with the Shanghai Composite down 5.68% and the Hong Kong Hang Seng down almost 3%.

Volatility is likely to continue this week as South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday. According some analysts, a decisive victory by the ANC could boost investor sentiment, although the market would like to see concrete progress in terms of pro-growth policy reforms.

The rand has overtaken the Turkish lira as the most volatile emerging-market currency on a one-week basis, Bloomberg data shows.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

