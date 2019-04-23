Markets

Rand slips as oil price rises

A rising oil price dents global sentiment a little, while the rand is also under pressure after Eskom’s bailout

23 April 2019 - 14:38 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was softer against major global currencies on Tuesday afternoon, faring worst against the pound, amid an air of caution in global markets.

A rising oil price was putting a dent in sentiment, with news that the US was intensifying pressure on Iran, raising fears of a supply shortage.

The rand is also on the back foot due to domestic politics, with news of a new Eskom bailout highlighting the risks to SA’s credit rating posed by the embattled power monopoly. The government rushed to provide Eskom with R5bn in funding, it said on Friday, but public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has denied the power utility is close to collapse.

Given that this week is shortened, and next week contains a public holiday as well, liquidity could be thin, said Mercato Financial Services analyst Nico du Plessis. There could also be bouts of volatility.

At 2pm, the rand was 0.25% weaker at R14.1964/$, 0.15% down at R15.9674/€ and 0.46% softer at R18.4638/£. The euro was flat at $1.1247.

The bid on the benchmark R186 government 10-year note was at 8.52% from 8.45%.

The pound was finding some support on Tuesday as cross-party Brexit negotiations resumed, but global focus is on US corporate earnings season.

Market players seem to be adopting a cautious approach ahead of the next wave of corporate earnings and this continues to be reflected across global stocks, said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga. Overall, the releases will give an indication of the health of the global economy, and disappointing earnings reports could prompt investors to move into safe-haven assets.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

WATCH: Stock pick — cash

Ian Cruickshanks from the SA Institute of Race Relations discusses investment tips with Business Day TV
Markets
7 hours ago

Rand softer after news of Eskom bail-out

The local currency lost ground at the weekend after news the utility would receive a R17bn bail-out, but the unit is flat on Tuesday morning
Markets
6 hours ago

JSE opens flat as Naspers offsets other losses

Naspers and Sasol are helping to moderate losses for most shares on Tuesday morning, as the market digests a jump in the oil price
Markets
6 hours ago

World stocks volatile as oil hits near six-month highs

The Canadian dollar and Norwegian krone are subdued with Sri Lanka’s markets falling after Easter attacks
Markets
4 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

PODCAST | SA consumers are going through the most

Opinion

JSE headed for slow start on Tuesday

Markets

Oil close to 2019 highs as US seeks to cut Iran exports to zero

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.