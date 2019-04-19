Opinion

PODCAST | SA consumers are going through the most

This weekly business podcast, Business Day Spotlight, looks at the growing financial pressure on South Africans

19 April 2019 - 10:32 Mudiwa Gavaza and Asha Speckman
In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, we discuss pressures felt by the country’s citizens through the lens of consumer price index (CPI) and retail sales figures released earlier this week. 

The discussion highlights the fact that there is no one issue that will fix it all for the country. Growth above 1% needs a number of factors to be addressed through sustainable policy and favourable global factors. 

We also look at the possibility of a fuel price increase in May and the effect this would have on the broader business environment.  

Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, is joined by Rand Merchant Bank economist Mpho Tsebe and Business Day and Business Times economics writer Asha Speckman, as they unpack these issues. 

