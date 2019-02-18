Amplats kicks off Anglo family results on Monday

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) is scheduled to release its 2018 financial year results on Monday ahead of sibling Kumba Iron Ore releasing its on Tuesday and its parent, Anglo American, on Thursday.

Amplats said in a trading statement that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) were expected to about double and its basic earnings to more than triple.

“The expected increase in headline earnings and basic earnings is primarily driven by a 13% increase in the rand basket price and improved operational performance,” the company said in its trading statement.

The rally in platinum group metal (PGM) prices has made Impala Platinum the JSE’s best performer over the past three months, with a 56% gain, followed by Sibanye-Stillwater’s 54%, with Amplats in third place with a 48% gain.