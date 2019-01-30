Markets

Rand could carry on climbing in February

However, investors should be mindful of the rand’s volatile nature, economist Elna Moolman says

30 January 2019 - 17:21 Colleen Goko
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand may be headed for a positive February, if history is any guide.

Seasonal data shows that the currency has strengthened against the dollar in February in seven of the past 10 years. Optimism about local political developments and a global risk-on mood spurred the rand to back-to-back monthly gains in January and February 2018, and the same factors have already pushed it to its best start since at least 1999 this time around.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni is scheduled to present the budget on February 20, but few are expecting major changes from the numbers signalled in his medium-term budget policy statement in October 2018. Should the budget outcome meet expectations, that may reduce the chance of Moody’s Investors Service lowering the nation’s credit rating when it reviews its assessment in March.

Still, investors should be mindful of the rand’s volatile nature, said Standard Bank economist Elna Moolman.

“A pragmatic budget that doesn’t trigger negative sovereign credit rating action might be an initial catalyst for some appreciation,” she wrote in a client note. “There is a risk that, like early last year, rand strength will overshoot once optimism about policy and political reform is revived.”

Bloomberg

Stable rand holds onto overnight Brexit gains

The rand gained about 20c against the pound overnight, after the UK parliament told Theresa May to renegotiate the Brexit deal
Markets
9 hours ago

Oil prices steady as US sanctions Venezuela and the economy remains gloomy

US sanctions stoke supply concern, despite Venezuela’s output already at a 70-year low, as slowing economic growth drags on fuel-demand 
Markets
5 hours ago

WATCH: Stock pick — Mondi

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Mondi, his stock pick of the day
Markets
6 hours ago

World stocks edge up as Apple relief offsets Brexit complications

Investors expecta  dovish US Fed rates review as the chances of a no-deal Brexit increase, with eyes also on the upcoming US-China talks 
Markets
6 hours ago

Most read

1.
Slumping Shoprite pulls JSE lower
Markets
2.
Stable rand holds onto overnight Brexit gains
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE gains 1% as some heavyweights ...
Markets
4.
The rand’s good performance might just be the ...
Markets
5.
Gold rally may help JSE buck global gloom
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.