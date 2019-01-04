Markets

Growth worries push gold to six-and-a-half-month high

04 January 2019 - 08:10 K Sathya Narayanan and Nallur Sethuraman
A salesperson is seen at his gold shop in Gold Souq in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED
A salesperson is seen at his gold shop in Gold Souq in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Picture: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED

Bengaluru — Gold prices hit their highest in six-and-a-half months on Friday as volatile equity markets heightened the fear of a global economic slowdown, propelling the safe-haven metal towards a potential third consecutive weekly gain.

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,296.35/oz, as of 3.01am GMT, having earlier touched $1,298.42, its highest since mid-June.

The metal has risen more than 1% so far this week.

US gold futures were up about 0.4% at $1,299.50/oz.

“Concerns about tepid global economic growth and volatility in risk assets is likely to keep the safe-haven asset — gold — in favour,” said Sugandha Sachdeva, vice-president of metals, energy and currency research, Religare Broking.

Global markets were on edge on Friday as dire US economic data slammed Wall Street and pushed investors to bet the Federal Reserve could reverse its policy tightening before the end of this year.

A survey data from Institute for Supply Management (ISM) showed that US manufacturing activity slowed sharply to a two-year low in December, suggesting the economy was probably not immune to slowing growth in China and Europe.

“The market is taking a big step further [for gold]. The Fed funds futures market is now pricing in a 40% chance of a rate cut by the end of this year,” said Amit Kumar Gupta, portfolio management services head, Adroit Financial Services in New Delhi.

Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding nonyielding bullion.

Investors had expected the US Fed to stay on its tightening path after three hikes in 2018, but the ongoing trade war and recent disappointing corporate earnings have put those expectations to rest.

Investors will be looking for clues about interest rate hikes from a discussion between Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and former Fed chairs Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke on Friday.

Meanwhile, markets are awaiting the closely watched December payrolls report later in the day.

Indicating investor appetite for gold, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust GLD, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose to 795.31 tons, the highest since early August.

“Gold prices seem to tread higher towards $1,325/oz in the near term.… Prices are likely to remain buoyant, but may witness some profit-booking at higher levels,” Sachdeva said.

Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.5% at $15.82/oz.

Palladium gained 0.4% to $1,268.24/oz, while platinum gained 0.6% to $802.90.

Reuters

