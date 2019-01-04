JSE sidesteps Apple’s 10% plunge
AngloGold Ashanti has rocketed since December, and its further 4.4% rise on Thursday helped the local bourse avoid a global rout
The JSE managed to sidestep Thursday’s global market carnage caused by Apple plummeting 10%, but it may not be so lucky on Friday.
The all share index rose 0.79% on Thursday, ignoring US markets, where the Nasdaq index fell 3% and the S&P 500 index fell 2.5%.
European markets took their cue from Wall Street, with Paris’s CAC 40 index falling 1.66%, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index down 1.55% and London’s FTSE 100 index losing 0.62%.
Miners benefited from Thursday’s weaker rand, which spiked at R14.70/$ during a “flash crash” that swept through currency markets late on Wednesday night South African time.
The JSE’s resources 10 index gained 0.92% on Thursday, led higher by AngloGold Ashanti gaining 4.35% to R190.30.
A recent rally in the gold price has helped AngloGold Ashanti show an annual return of 48.56%, with most of this growth spurt in the past few weeks.
Gold managed to briefly go back over $1,300/oz on Thursday, but was trading at $1294.39/oz on Friday morning.
The rand’s recovery from Wednesday midnight’s “flash crash” has been dramatic, and it was back under R14.30/$ on Friday morning, a level last seen in early December.
The rand was trading at R14.28/$, R16.27/€ and R18.05/£ at 6.45am.
A stronger rand and the Nikkei 225 index’s 2.7% decline on Friday morning point to the JSE continuing Wednesday’s slide. On the first trading day of 2019, the all share index slumped 2.79% — a bad omen for those who believe the old stock market adage “as goes January, so goes the year”.
Chinese stocks, however, were up on Friday morning. Naspers’s main asset, Tencent, rose 0.79% to HK$307.40.
In Sydney, BHP was down 1.31% to A$33.24, contributing to the ASX 200 index falling 0.38%.
On the JSE, BHP rebounded 0.44% on Thursday from Wednesday’s 3.66% slide.
The US is scheduled to release December’s employment figures at 3.30pm South African time, providing a hint as to when the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again.
The economists’ consensus is the US’s unemployment rate will have remained at 3.77%.