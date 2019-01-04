JSE sidesteps Apple’s 10% plunge

The JSE managed to sidestep Thursday’s global market carnage caused by Apple plummeting 10%, but it may not be so lucky on Friday.

The all share index rose 0.79% on Thursday, ignoring US markets, where the Nasdaq index fell 3% and the S&P 500 index fell 2.5%.

European markets took their cue from Wall Street, with Paris’s CAC 40 index falling 1.66%, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index down 1.55% and London’s FTSE 100 index losing 0.62%.

Miners benefited from Thursday’s weaker rand, which spiked at R14.70/$ during a “flash crash” that swept through currency markets late on Wednesday night South African time.

The JSE’s resources 10 index gained 0.92% on Thursday, led higher by AngloGold Ashanti gaining 4.35% to R190.30.

A recent rally in the gold price has helped AngloGold Ashanti show an annual return of 48.56%, with most of this growth spurt in the past few weeks.