Australian dollar left bloody after computer-driven crash
The currency was down as much as 5% on the yen in some of the largest intraday falls in history
Sydney — The Australian dollar is picking up the pieces after a torrent of automated selling against the yen sent it plunging to multiyear lows on a host of major currencies.
The currency suffered some of the largest intraday falls in its history amid a drought of liquidity and a cascade of computerised sales.
At one point it was down 5% on the yen and almost 4% on the US dollar, before clawing back much of the losses as trading calmed and humans took charge.
“Violent moves in the Australian dollar and yen this morning bear all the hallmarks of a ‘flash crash’ similar to that which befell the New Zealand dollar in August 2015 and pound in October 2016,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
“The fact that over half the move down in both these pairs has since been retraced is testimony to today’s moves being first and foremost a liquidity event.”
One theory was that Japanese investors who had been crowded into trades borrowing yen to buy higher yielding currencies were forced out en masse when major chart levels cracked.
The Aussie tumbled as far as ¥72.26 to the Australian dollar on Reuters dealing, a level not seen since late 2011, having started around ¥75.21.
When the smoke cleared, buyers returned and it was last changing hands at ¥74.40.
The selling spilled over into other crosses and the Aussie sank to as deep as $0.6715 to the Australian dollar, the lowest since March 2009, having started around $0.6984.
Again, bargain hunters emerged and it was last at $0.6922.
The New Zealand dollar also took an initial beating on the yen to hit its lowest since late 2012, though whether any trades were done around those levels was hard to say.
The kiwi fared better on the US dollar, easing to $0.6621 to the New Zealand dollar from $0.6654 late on Wednesday.
The rout from risk was sparked in part by an earnings warning from Apple. It blamed sluggish iPhone sales in China, adding to evidence of a deepening economic slowdown in the Asian giant.
Some investors fled to the relative safety of Australia’s triple-A-rated debt, sending 10-year bond yields diving to their lowest since late 2016.
Concerns about global growth also led the futures market to price in slightly more chance of a cut in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
Yet the Aussie’s decline is providing a boost to the economy that makes it less likely the RBA will have to take the drastic step of cutting rates from already record lows.
Not only does a lower currency make exports more competitive but it offers an extra earnings windfall given Australia’s commodities are priced in US dollars.
Gold, for instance, is trading at its highest level ever in Australian dollar terms around A$1,856 per ounce XAU having climbed 12% in just the past month.
Profits from iron ore, coal and liquefied natural gas will all get a lift, fattening the country’s terms of trade and the government’s tax coffers.
Reuters