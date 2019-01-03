Markets

Australian dollar left bloody after computer-driven crash

The currency was down as much as 5% on the yen in some of the largest intraday falls in history

03 January 2019 - 10:54 Wayne Cole
Picture: 123RF/KOSIN EURBOONYANUN
Picture: 123RF/KOSIN EURBOONYANUN

Sydney — The Australian dollar is picking up the pieces after a torrent of automated selling against the yen sent it plunging to multiyear lows on a host of major currencies.

The currency suffered some of the largest intraday falls in its history amid a drought of liquidity and a cascade of computerised sales.

At one point it was down 5% on the yen and almost 4% on the US dollar, before clawing back much of the losses as trading calmed and humans took charge.

“Violent moves in the Australian dollar and yen this morning bear all the hallmarks of a ‘flash crash’ similar to that which befell the New Zealand dollar in August 2015 and pound in October 2016,” said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

“The fact that over half the move down in both these pairs has since been retraced is testimony to today’s moves being first and foremost a liquidity event.”

One theory was that Japanese investors who had been crowded into trades borrowing yen to buy higher yielding currencies were forced out en masse when major chart levels cracked.

Asian shares begin 2019 on the back foot after dismal Chinese numbers

Equities fall on the first trading day of the new year as more disappointing economic data from China darkens the mood
Markets
1 day ago

The Aussie tumbled as far as ¥72.26 to the Australian dollar on Reuters dealing, a level not seen since late 2011, having started around ¥75.21.

When the smoke cleared, buyers returned and it was last changing hands at ¥74.40.

The selling spilled over into other crosses and the Aussie sank to as deep as $0.6715 to the Australian dollar, the lowest since March 2009, having started around $0.6984.

Again, bargain hunters emerged and it was last at $0.6922.

The New Zealand dollar also took an initial beating on the yen to hit its lowest since late 2012, though whether any trades were done around those levels was hard to say.

The kiwi fared better on the US dollar, easing to $0.6621 to the New Zealand dollar from $0.6654 late on Wednesday.

The rout from risk was sparked in part by an earnings warning from Apple. It blamed sluggish iPhone sales in China, adding to evidence of a deepening economic slowdown in the Asian giant.

Apple blames slowing iPhone sales in China for forecast cut

However, analysts have suggested the company’s high price points are part of the problem
Companies
4 hours ago

Some investors fled to the relative safety of Australia’s triple-A-rated debt, sending 10-year bond yields diving to their lowest since late 2016.

Concerns about global growth also led the futures market to price in slightly more chance of a cut in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).

Yet the Aussie’s decline is providing a boost to the economy that makes it less likely the RBA will have to take the drastic step of cutting rates from already record lows.

Not only does a lower currency make exports more competitive but it offers an extra earnings windfall given Australia’s commodities are priced in US dollars.

Gold, for instance, is trading at its highest level ever in Australian dollar terms around A$1,856 per ounce XAU having climbed 12% in just the past month.

Profits from iron ore, coal and liquefied natural gas will all get a lift, fattening the country’s terms of trade and the government’s tax coffers.

Reuters

A midnight fright made the rand jump to R14.70/$

An emerging market currency ‘flash crash’ was blamed on Apple saying its Chinese sales were worse than expected
Markets
7 hours ago

Stock market slide in 2018 leaves investors bruised and uncertain

The widespread nervous sentiment has dragged the FTSE All World index down 11.5 per cent, also the worst annual performance since the financial crisis
Markets
2 days ago

Emerging markets at the mercy of trade and Fed after painful 2018

Stocks, bonds and currencies across developing nations are poised for their worst annual performance in three years
Markets
3 days ago

EMERGING MARKETS: Emerging stocks rise on Wall Street’s sustained rally

India and Taiwan stocks lead the gains in Asia while SA shares also climb
Markets
6 days ago

Most read

1.
A midnight fright made the rand jump to R14.70/$
Markets
2.
Rand suffers fresh assault on global growth ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: China slowdown hammers risk sentiment
Markets
4.
Gold climbs to highest in more than six months
Markets
5.
Australian dollar left bloody after ...
Markets

Related Articles

A midnight fright made the rand jump to R14.70/$
Markets

Stock market slide in 2018 leaves investors bruised and uncertain
Markets

Asian shares tumble after rare revenue warning from Apple
Markets

Emerging markets at the mercy of trade and Fed after painful 2018
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.