A midnight fright made the rand jump to R14.70/$

By 6.55am on Thursday morning, the rand had calmed back to R14.52/$, R16.50/€, and R18.22/£.

Dow Jones said a confluence of factors were behind the emerging market currency jolt.

“Japanese markets are closed for a holiday, leaving fewer institutional investors and traders to moderate any violent price swings,” the report said.

But a key reason for Wednesday’s ‘flash crash’ was probably Apple, which fell 7.55% in what Nasdaq terms after-hours trade.

This set a sour tone in Asian markets on Thursday morning, indicating the JSE is likely to continue its slide; it dropped 2.79% on Wednesday.

Naspers’s dominant asset, Tencent, was down 0.2% to HK$306. The top 40’s largest constituent fell 3.71% to R2,785 on the first trading day of 2019.

The top 40’s second-largest constituent, BHP, was up 0.3% to A$33.78 in Sydney ahead of the JSE’s opening on Thursday.

BHP closed 3.66% lower at R292.66 on the JSE on Wednesday.