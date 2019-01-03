Markets

A midnight fright made the rand jump to R14.70/$

An emerging market currency ‘flash crash’ was blamed on Apple saying its Chinese sales were worse than expected

03 January 2019 - 07:19 Robert Laing
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand, along with other emerging market currencies, suffered a midnight shock on Wednesday, which saw it jump to nearly R14.70/$ from about R14.40/$.

“Currency markets were thrown into a spasm early in Asia on Thursday, with the Japanese yen surging during less-than-liquid trading hours, following weeks in which market sentiment has soured,” Dow Jones reported.

Image: Iress

By 6.55am on Thursday morning, the rand had calmed back to R14.52/$, R16.50/€, and R18.22/£.

Dow Jones said a confluence of factors were behind the emerging market currency jolt.

“Japanese markets are closed for a holiday, leaving fewer institutional investors and traders to moderate any violent price swings,” the report said.

But a key reason for Wednesday’s ‘flash crash’ was probably Apple, which fell 7.55% in what Nasdaq terms after-hours trade.

This set a sour tone in Asian markets on Thursday morning, indicating the JSE is likely to continue its slide; it dropped 2.79% on Wednesday.

Naspers’s dominant asset, Tencent, was down 0.2% to HK$306. The top 40’s largest constituent fell 3.71% to R2,785 on the first trading day of 2019.

The top 40’s second-largest constituent, BHP, was up 0.3% to A$33.78 in Sydney ahead of the JSE’s opening on Thursday.

BHP closed 3.66% lower at R292.66 on the JSE on Wednesday.

Apple’s share price fell after CEO Tim Cook warned shareholders that iPhone sales were slowing faster than expected.

“While we anticipated some challenges in key emerging markets, we did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in greater China,” Cook said. 

laingr@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: China slowdown hammers risk sentiment

Global growth concern spreads risk aversion the world over
Markets
16 hours ago

After brutal 2018, world stocks nurse a New Year’s hangover

World shares sag as Chinese factory activity contracts, with S&P and FTSE futures lower, while the yen hits a six-month high to the dollar
Markets
18 hours ago

Stock market slide in 2018 leaves investors bruised and uncertain

The widespread nervous sentiment has dragged the FTSE All World index down 11.5 per cent, also the worst annual performance since the financial crisis
Markets
2 days ago

A euro curse? European banking stocks’ lost decades

The bloc’s banking index has inexplicably lost about two-thirds of its value over 20 years
Markets
2 days ago

