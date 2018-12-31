Markets

Emerging markets at the mercy of trade and Fed after painful 2018

Stocks, bonds and currencies across developing nations are poised for their worst annual performance in three years

31 December 2018 - 09:08 Netty Ismail, Lilian Karunungan, Justin Villamil and Srinivasan Sivabalan
Hot stocks.
Hot stocks.

Until a trade dispute between the US and China is resolved, a single tweet on the matter will have the power to ignite rallies and sell-offs.

The tweet in question this week is President Donald Trump’s declaration that “big progress” is being made towards a deal between the US and China, and it may spur gains across emerging markets. The message comes about 10 days before a US government delegation is said to be heading to Beijing for the first face-to-face discussion between the two sides since early December.

Investors will also be on alert when Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell joins his predecessors for an interview on Friday as derivatives traders bet that the central bank will not hike interest rates in 2019. Some see the next move as a cut in 2020.

“Emerging markets have been particularly hard hit so I expect to see a relief bounce in January,” said Tarek Fadlallah, the Dubai-based CEO at Nomura Asset Management Middle East. “But where do we go after the relief bounce? I think nowhere. The reason why interest rates are not going up in the US is because the economy is not going to be very strong.”

Stocks, bonds and currencies across developing nations are poised for their worst annual performance in three years. The outlook for China’s economy is also key for developing-nation assets, Fadlallah said

The December purchasing manager index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector showed the first contraction since 2016 amid the threat of a prolonged trade war.

The manufacturing PMI dropped to 49.4 in December from 50.0 in November. The non-manufacturing PMI rose to 53.8 from 53.4, suggesting recent stimulus efforts may be starting to have some effect. 

Bloomberg

EMERGING MARKETS: Emerging stocks rise on Wall Street’s sustained rally

India and Taiwan stocks lead the gains in Asia while SA shares also climb
Markets
2 days ago

Emerging nations will take longer to outpace developed economies, Cebr says

China is likely to overtake the United States as the world's No. 1 economy in 2032
World
5 days ago

Emerging-market stocks and forex under pressure on subdued sentiment

Emerging-market currencies, including the rand, fall with ‘pessimism growing by the day’ heading into 2019
Markets
9 days ago

WATCH: 2019 outlook for emerging markets

Head of capital research at Intellidex, Peter Attard Montalto, spoke to Business Day TV and offered his opinion about the survey
Markets
10 days ago

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE logs biggest one-day gain in a ...
Markets
2.
Oil prices set for first annual decline since 2015
Markets
3.
Gold set for first annual decline in three years
Markets
4.
Rand extends relief rally on weaker dollar
Markets
5.
Hong Kong ends tough year with gains after Trump ...
Markets

Related Articles

EMERGING MARKETS: Emerging stocks rise on Wall Street’s sustained rally
Markets

Rand’s fortunes tied to restless global markets
Markets

Sharp rise on Wall Street buoys emerging stocks
Markets

Emerging nations will take longer to outpace developed economies, Cebr says
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.