Market data - October 23 2018

A fast-track approach to land redistribution will be destructive for agricultural production and the national economy, write William Beinart and Peter Delius
Lawyers also advise axed Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama to inform chairman Popo Molefe that the termination of his contract is unlawful
Joao Rodrigues seeks to suspend prosecution on the grounds that the anti-apartheid campaigner's death took place too long ago
The no-frills Irish airline has drawn criticism on social media for failing to eject the abusive passenger from the flight
Former Goldman Sachs chief economist Jim O’Neill is optimistic SA will under new finance minister Tito Mboweni take inflation seriously
Fewer than five percent of leaders of the S&P 500 largest enterprises are women
German Chancellor Angela Merkel suspends arms exports to Riyadh 'in the current situation'
Kang, ranked 29 in the world, added the Shanghai title to the Women’s PGA Championship crown she lifted in 2017
Despite having hit the nail on the head when he discussed the need for financial investment in technology at the recent ITU Telecom world conference in Durban, President Ramaphosa missed the mark by ...
