Markets

Market data - October 23 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

23 October 2018 - 00:12
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Price

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
JSE likely to cheer Chinese stimulus package
Markets
2.
Rand 1% firmer to the dollar ahead of medium-term ...
Markets
3.
Rand remains firm but risk events loom
Markets
4.
Oil rises on Saudi Arabia tensions and looming ...
Markets
5.
Gold heads for recent peak as global political ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.