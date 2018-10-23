Gold at a three-month peak as palladium hits record high

Bengaluru — Gold jumped 1% to a more than three-month peak on Tuesday as investors took cover from a slide in global stocks and rising political and economic uncertainty, including concerns over Italy’s spending plans.

Palladium also soared to a record high on the back of increasing tensions between the US and top producer Russia, with additional support from expected demand from the Chinese automotive sector.

Spot gold was up 1.1% at $1,235.03 an ounce at 11.32am GMT, having touched its highest since July 17 at $1,236.58. US gold futures rose 1.1% to $1,238.20 as momentum proved strong enough to counter the rising dollar, which touched a two-month high.

“Rising risk-aversion, falling stock markets and continued concerns regarding Italy are supporting prices,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch. “Now we have risen above the 100-day moving average [around $1,224], which is key, so maybe we can see it rise to $1,250, which could be the next target.”

European shares were in the red after a slide in Asian markets, weighed down by negative sentiment over trade wars, Italy’s finances and unfolding events in connection with the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. The European Commission decides on Tuesday on its next steps in the procedure for assessing Italy’s 2019 draft budget.

“We have a whole series of situations in connection with Saudi Arabia and Russia, and trade tensions between the US and China, and that has been having a knockdown impact on equities and, in turn, providing support to gold prices,” said Capital Economics analyst Ross Strachan.

Investor flows into bullion, often considered a safe store of value during times of economic and political uncertainties, also continued to increase. Holdings at the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.28% to 747.88 tonnes on Monday.

Meanwhile, palladium jumped about 1% to $1,131.72 an ounce after marking a record high of $1,143.

“Some market participants also hold US President Donald Trump’s planned withdrawal from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty responsible for the rise in the palladium price, arguing that Russia could restrict palladium supply in response,” Commerzbank analysts wrote in a note.

Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.7% to $14.71 while platinum was up 0.8% at $826.20.

Reuters