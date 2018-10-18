Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Facebook and Amazon

18 October 2018 - 11:50
David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Facebook as his stock pick of the day, and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities chose Amazon.com.

Shapiro said that Facebook has “a population bigger than China” and has faced some hard times. “Facebook can never be replaced and has many other streams to generate revenue, like Instagram.” Shapiro said he may hold off until the company’s results come out this quarter. but he believes it will show a turnaround.

In keeping with the off-shore theme, Janse van Rensburg chose Amazon. “One needs to understand the size and the scale of this business, they have a massive niche in the US and basically own online distribution. Their ability to scale the business up further from where it’s at is enormous.

“They can horizontally move their business to avenues not previously possible, and using their distribution platform to roll out new businesses. Using the current pull-back is a great opportunity to get into this stock.”

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Facebook and Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor Securities discusses Amazon

