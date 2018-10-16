Asian shares are slightly stronger after last week’s battering

Tokyo — Asian stocks rose modestly on Tuesday, gaining a firmer footing after a week of heavy losses, although increasing tension between Saudi Arabia and the West has fanned geopolitical concerns and capped gains.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.25%, crawling away from a 19-month trough touched on Thursday.

Japan’s Nikkei bounced 0.6% following a decline of nearly 2% the previous day.

The disappearance in Turkey in early October of a Saudi journalist critical of Riyadh has provoked an international outcry against the oil-rich kingdom, which has rattled its financial markets.

US President Donald Trump has sent secretary of state Mike Pompeo to Saudi Arabia over the case, potentially straining the relationship between the strategic allies.

“The focus of the markets has turned to the Middle East due to the Saudi incident. And with US stocks still struggling, other equity markets will have a difficult time bouncing convincingly,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management in Tokyo.

“The US has been the epicentre of the recent market tumult, with Wall Street shares being hit by higher treasury yields. US shares will have to find their feet first.”

Saudi Arabia’s riyal currency retreated overnight to 3.7525 to the dollar — its weakest in two years.

Wall Street shares were dragged down overnight by a retreat in technology shares amid lingering worry over high US bond yields.

The Dow has lost 4.5% so far in October, pulled away from record peaks, as long-term treasury yields soared to their highest level since 2011. Higher yields are seen eroding the allure of equities.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.15% and the Shanghai Composite Index was last up 0.1%.

Data on Tuesday showed China’s factory-gate inflation cooled for a third consecutive month in September amid ebbing domestic demand, pointing to more pressure on the world’s second-biggest economy as it remains locked in an intensifying trade war with the US.