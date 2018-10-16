Steady Asian markets bodes well for the JSE

Asian stocks were generally flat on Tuesday morning, raising the hope that emerging markets have finally halted their slide.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index was up 0.28% while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.19%, with Tencent down 2.4% to HK$276 — a bad omen for Naspers, which fell 5.43% to close at R2,750.18 on Monday.

The JSE’s all share index fell 1.9% to 52,467 points on Monday, taking its decline over the past three weeks to 8.2%.

Tuesday is fairly busy on the JSE results front, with interims expected from grocery chain Pick n Pay and financial services group PSG.

Pick n Pay said on September 20 that it expected to report on Tuesday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the first half of its 2019 financial year would nearly double.

Pick n Pay said it expected to report HEPS for the 26 weeks to August 26 would increase between 75% and 85% from the previous year’s interim HEPS, which were restated down to 55.51c from the originally reported 61.88c.

The grocery chain said it had restated its previous results because it changed its accounting policy on “rebates and other income earned from suppliers, and, as a result, reclassified certain elements of supplier income received, which impacted its inventory valuation methodology”.

Turnover grew 6.4%, with like-for-like turnover growth of 3.8%, the trading statement said.

“With internal selling price inflation held at 0.3%, the group delivered like-for-like volume growth of 3.5%. The group’s core SA division grew turnover by 6.7%, demonstrating clear market share growth over the period,” Pick n Pay said.

PSG said on October 12 that it expected to report on Tuesday that its interim HEPS for the six months to end-August grew by about 40%.

PSG uses “sum of the parts” as its preferred metric, and said this grew 7% to R255.17 per share over the six months.

The rand was trading at R14.36/$, R16.62/€ and R18.88/£ at 6.30am.