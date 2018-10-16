World / Asia

ECONOMY

China faces ‘tremendous uncertainties’ due to trade friction, says bank chief

China central bank governor Yi Gang still sees room for adjustment in interest rates and the reserve requirement ratio

15 October 2018 - 05:00 Yawen Chen
People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang. Picture: REUTERS
People’s Bank of China governor Yi Gang. Picture: REUTERS

China central bank governor Yi Gang said on Sunday he still sees room for adjustment in interest rates and the reserve requirement ratio (RRR), as downside risks from trade tensions with the US remain significant.

China faces "tremendous uncertainties" due to the effects of tariffs and trade friction and is seeking a "constructive solution" to the current trade tensions, Yi said at a seminar on the sidelines of the annual IMF and World Bank meetings in Bali.

"We still have plenty of monetary policy instruments in terms of interest rate policy, in terms of RRR. We have plenty of room for adjustment, just in case we need it," Yi said.

Beijing and Washington have slapped tit-for-tat tariffs on each other and plans for bilateral trade talks to resolve the dispute have stalled, triggering a market rout and putting pressure on China’s already softening economy and weakening currency.

Yi said China’s economic growth would still comfortably reach its full-year target of 6.5% in 2018 with possible overshooting, adding he was comfortable with inflation levels.

China has implemented four RRR cuts in 2018, releasing billions in new liquidity, and used other tools to push down corporate lending rates, but Yi said trade tensions with the US could hit the economy further.

"I think the downside risks from trade tensions are significant," he said. "Tremendous uncertainties [are] ahead of us."

China’s monetary stance was still neutral, without an easing or tightening bias, Yi said. He believed the amount of liquidity pumped into the market was appropriate to stabilise leverage.

The central bank was preparing for a range of risks in its currency policy, including a worst-case scenario. But Yi said the currency was at a "reasonable and equilibrium level".

China has sought to reduce its enormous debt pile, with a state-led crackdown on shadow banking and excessive lending to unproductive sectors.

"Our overall leverage has been stabilised, so that is an achievement. The recent decrease of RRR or other monetary instruments is basically to supply adequate liquidity."

Yi expected China’s consumer price inflation to come in at around 2%, with producer price inflation falling to 3%-4%.

Cross-border capital flows had been normal, he added, while China’s economy has shifted from exports to become more domestically driven.

China’s current account could turn positive this year with "a bit" of a surplus, even though it would still account for less than 1% of GDP, Yi said.

Meanwhile, China was seeking a constructive solution to the trade row, while speeding up reforms to strengthen intellectual property right protection and "significantly" opening up financial services.

Reuters

China car sales stall with biggest drop in seven years

Sales slumped by 11.6% last month, with a sluggish economy and tough pollution crackdown cited as some of the reasons
World
2 days ago

Donald Trump gives investors good reason to be scared

Is Trump’s approach to trade, including the prospect of an outright trade war with China, designed to cause maximum economic anxiety?
Opinion
1 day ago

Currency must be on the agenda, Steven Mnuchin tells China

The US treasury secretary says China needs to identify concrete ‘action items’ to rebalance the two countries' trade relationship before talks to ...
World
2 days ago

Global economy tells story of slowing momentum outside the US

There is a significant possibility that the global economy experiences either a gradual slowdown or an outright recession before the end of 2019, ...
Opinion
3 days ago

G20 meeting merely acknowledges trade tensions within group

The group agrees that international trade is an important engine of growth, and that tensions need to be resolved 
World
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Man linked to deadly Somali blast executed
World / Africa
2.
Netherlands says it is in Russian cyberwar
World / Europe
3.
Red Cross pleads for workers
World / Africa
4.
Return of US pastor eases tension with ally Turkey
World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.