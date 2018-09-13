Rand lifts to R14.84/$ on a weaker dollar and bets on higher local interest rates

The rand, on the other hand, has had a roller-coaster ride, initially strengthening in February when Cyril Ramaphosa swept to power as head of state, promising a new dawn. It has since reversed course, plunging to a two-year low last week, when the economy slipped into a technical recession for the first time in a decade, punching holes in the "new dawn" narrative.

The global environment has also been less forgiving, with intermittent bouts of global risk aversion resulting in bond and equity outflows from SA.

In August alone, bond outflows were R18.3bn, according to the JSE data, while net equity sales were R14bn.

The volatility in the rand has raised concern about much higher inflation, coming as oil prices remain high.

Some economists, including Investec economist Annabel Bishop, said earlier in the week that the Reserve Bank could raise interest rates by 25 basis points next week, when its monetary policy committee concludes its meeting.