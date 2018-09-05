Oil drops below $78 as tropical storm impact weaker than expected
Lower US crude inventories are in focus with sanctions on Iran likely to boost prices in coming weeks, according to analysts
London — Oil fell below $78 a barrel on Wednesday as a tropical storm heading for the US Gulf coast weakened, offsetting support from forecasts of lower US inventories and sanctions against Iran.
Crude had jumped the previous day as oil companies shut dozens of offshore platforms in anticipation of damage from tropical storm Gordon. But by Wednesday the storm was weakening, reducing its threat to oil producers.
"Tropical storm Gordon made an uneventful landfall after dashing expectations that it would strengthen to a hurricane," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. "Instead, it weakened considerably and deviated away from oil-producing areas, which, as a result, has taken the wind out of bulls’ sails."
Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 47c to $77.70 a barrel by 8.32am GMT. On Tuesday, prices had climbed to $79.72, their highest since May. US crude was down 72c at $69.15.
"Storm in a teacup," said analysts at JBC Energy, referring to Gordon’s limited impact on oil pricing.
Oil could gain support if weekly reports on US inventories show a drop in crude inventories, as expected. Analysts estimate, on average, that stocks fell by about 1.9-million barrels last week.
The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, releases its supply report at 8.30pm GMT on Wednesday, a day later than usual because of the US Labor Day holiday on Monday. Official government figures are due on Thursday.
Brent has traded between $70 and $80 since April; a range that Saudi Arabia and other producers in oil cartel Opec would like to see maintained for now, Opec and industry sources have said.
US sanctions targeting Iran’s oil sector from November are already reducing exports from Opec’s third-largest producer and counteracting the impact of an agreement by Opec and its allies to pump more oil.
Said Stephen Innes, of futures brokerage Oanda, "With the anticipation of up to 1.5-million barrels per day (bpd) affected by the US sanctions on Iran, one would expect prices to move higher in the weeks ahead."
Reuters
